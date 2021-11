Union home minister Amit Shah’s Pune visit postponed

Union home minister Amit Shah’s Pune visit has been postponed, said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) city unit president Jagdish Mulik on Thursday.

Shah was scheduled to visit the city on November 26.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mulik issued a press statement on Thursday late evening and said, “ Shah’s Pune visit has been postponed which was scheduled on November 26. The next date is not confirmed yet.”