Union minister applauds startup founders at CSIR’s bldg inauguration
The minister asked the founders to approach the department of science and technology for liberal funding to scale up such global innovations
Union minister of state for science and technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Saturday inaugurated Council of Scientific and Industrial Research’s (CSIR) new building complex in the city and interacted with startup founders.
The new institutional building of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research- Unit for Research and Development of Information Products (CSIR-URDIP) is located on National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) campus and the inauguration was marked by a mini-exhibition with 30 startup founders working on health, energy, environment, digitalisation and automation.
Singh said that he is happy to see over the past two decades, CSIR–URDIP has developed frontline capabilities in patinformatics, chem bioinformatics (inputs to drug discovery – information products), phytoinformatics, toxinformatics and development of web–based applications, portals, subject–specific databases, institutional repositories to support open access and open innovation, providing value-added information services to stakeholders, and bringing in commendable value addition to CSIR knowledge base.
The startups on display included innovations like first smokeless sanitary pad disposal and recycling system as well as dual powered (grid+mechanical) bi-phasic defibrillator. The minister asked the founders to approach the department of science and technology for liberal funding to scale up such global innovations. He also appealed to industries to partner with such success stories to make India startup ecosystem more vibrant and result-oriented.
Singh also lauded the companies for developing India’s first Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) approved circulating tumour cell diagnostic solution, India’s first and only bio‐active glass-based synthetic bone-graft substitute dental products, next-generation bionic arms, customisable intra‐ocular lenses for improving vision post-cataract surgery and next-generation sodium ion battery technologies.
Taking interest on agri startups, Singh interacted with owners of India’s first and largest compressed biogas plant converting organic food waste to compressed bio gas and also with firms for indigenously developing sensor technology that makes irrigation management smarter, reliable, and efficient resulting in “more yield per field”, and next-generation agro biological to make crops climate resilient and resistant to insects and diseases.
