Unique high-altitude endurance training centre to start in Pune

Be it an adventurous trek, medical aid, rescue mission or just leisure tourism, high-altitude destinations are always a top preference from people in Pune. However, to go to such height, one needs physical strength, but sometimes people do not get enough time to practice the physical exercises that are required for such a journey.

Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital and Research Centre came up with a unique facility hypoxic (high altitude) training centre (HT PHOTO)

Considering the need for such exercise cum physical training centres, city-based Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital and Research Centre came up with a unique facility hypoxic (high altitude) training centre.

It was developed with the help of the city-based trekkers club Giripremi and will be inaugurated on September 25, in the presence of social worker Dr Prakash Amte.

Umesh Zirpe, veteran mountaineer from Giripremi, said, “There are many trekkers who attempt high-altitude Himalayan treks every year. Apart from that many tourist visits places like Arunachal Pradesh and other that are located in high altitude. The atmosphere at these places is significantly different from the atmosphere in our region and it throws different challenges to trekkers, tourists, or even the researchers visiting these places.”

“The oxygen level starts decreasing from 12,000 feet in height and by the time we reach 20,000 feet, the atmosphere is different with occasional occurrence of extreme weather events. To survive in such areas, one needs special physical training,” he said.

Dr Pramod Patil, physiologist at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, who is also in charge of this facility said, “The basic concept of the centre is to help acclimatise the body to a high-altitude environment of low oxygen levels by exposing the system to low oxygen air created artificially inside a hypoxic chamber. This helps the body to adapt and acclimatise to the altered environment which helps to cope better with high-altitude high altitude.”

The centre has been set up at the cost of ₹ 1 crore and people who wish to enrol for this training have to pay one-month charges of ₹4,000. The sessions will be prescribed as needed. “Either twice a week or three alternate days a week,” said Dr Patil.

Characteristics of the facility

*Enhance endurance capacity for endurance games such as marathons, cycling, triathlon, ironman, etc.

*The controlled environment allows athletes, mountaineers, and researchers to experience and adapt to the challenges of high-altitude environments without the need for actual ascent.

*Reducing the risk of altitude-related illnesses, such as acute mountain sickness or high-altitude pulmonary edema.

