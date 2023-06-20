Home / Cities / Pune News / Adults unable to enrol for new Aadhar cards

Adults unable to enrol for new Aadhar cards

ByAbhay Khairnar
Jun 20, 2023 12:36 AM IST

Operators working the citizen facility centre in Pune, requesting anonymity informed that the central government has instructed them to not enrol citizens above 18-years for a new Aadhar card. Even the system is not accepting documents for adults

The Unique Identification Authority of India is now restricting to issue new Aadhar cards for those above 18-years. As per the authority, they are considering that all citizens above 18-years have already enrolled and the new enrolment is only of minors.

Maha E-Seva Kendra in Pune. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
Operators working the citizen facility centre in Pune, requesting anonymity informed that the central government has instructed them to not enrol citizens above 18-years for a new Aadhar card. Even the system is not accepting documents for adults.

Pune district Aadhar card coordinator Manoj Jadhav said, “It is true that the citizens above 18-years are not getting Aadhar card at all the citizens facility centres, but they are able to enrol only at only few selected centres. The central government is considering that all the citizens above 18-years are already registered for Aadhar card. Now only minors are coming for new enrolment.”

Another officer on anonymity said, “The logic behind it is to stop illegal use of Aadhar by submitting fake documents. Hence, the facility is available only at select centres. Those who have all the documents will get Aadhar though they are above 18-years.”

Sign out