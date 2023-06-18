Unknown person booked for derogatory post on CM Eknath Shinde

An unknown person has been booked for allegedly making derogatory remarks on social media against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

According to police, the accused, using a social media account by the name of ‘Abhay’ with account id @xavvierrrrrr on June 16, at 11.42 am, posted a photo and wrote “Didn’t know Eknath Shinde was in Adipurush.” (sic)

A complaint was filed by deputy city head of Shiv Sena, Sudhir Shankarrao Kurumkar, 57, a resident of Shukrawar Peth.

”On Saturday, we approached city police commissioner Retesh Kumaar and lodged a complaint. The police assured to take legal action against the accused,” he said.

Pramod Bhangire, city head of Shiv Sena, said, “This is not the first time, the accused made derogatory posts against Shinde, but earlier too he posted derogatory remarks against deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and also abused other political leaders. Hence, we have decided to take legal action against him.’’

Meenal Patil, senior police inspector at cyber police station, said, “We have approached a concerned social media company to get details about the account. As per prima facie, it seems that the accused had deleted his account and posts. Our technical team is working on it to get all other technical details including IP address and soon we will nab the accused.”

A case has been registered at Pune city cyber police station under sections 469 (forgery for the purpose of harming reputation), 499 (defamation), and 500 (punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).