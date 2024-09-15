Unnecessary med tests leading to anxiety amongst citizens

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department has raised concerns regarding alleged surge in unnecessary screening and diagnostic tests done by private doctors in the city. The unjustified testing is leading to public panic besides adding up to treatment cost, said officials. PMC health department raises concerns regarding alleged surge in unnecessary screening and diagnostic tests done by private doctors in the city. (REUTERS (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The city has reported a surge in vector-borne diseases.

“The health department has received complaints from residents about unnecessary tests done by private doctors and hospitals. We have issued orders to ward and zonal medical officers to direct physicians and doctors in their respective jurisdiction to refrain from recommending unnecessary tests for viral infections,” said a senior civic doctor on condition of anonymity.

Dr Rajesh Dighe, PMC assistant health officer and vector-borne diseases control programme head, said, “The move is to ensure tests are done only when clinically required, address public anxiety and prevent additional financial burden on healthcare expense. Private doctors are recommending tropical fever panel and similar tests for patients. The tests are recommended even in cases when there is no need. The line of treatment for all vector-borne disease cases remain same — symptomatic treatment. The tests are recommended even during onset of illness when it is unable to find traces of infection in serum samples.”

Dr Sanjay Patil, chairman, Hospital Board of India, Pune Chapter, said, “The cost of full battery of investigation if done is expensive as compared to tropical fever panel tests normally recommended by doctors. Many times, patients want to undergo the tests as they are anxious. With reports of complications like encephalitis, bleeding and liver involvement in patients of dengue and chikungunya, doctors suggest the tests. However, tests should be recommended at the right time and initially basic tests for sugar, blood pressure, hemogram amongst others are recommended.”