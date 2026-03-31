Unseasonal rain, hailstorms lash Pune; Pashan records 46mm rainfall

In keeping with the forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune on Monday witnessed intense unseasonal rainfall accompanied by hailstorms in several parts of the city. Areas including Baner, Aundh, Shivajinagar and Hinjewadi were among the worst affected, reporting heavy showers and hail in the afternoon hours. Having started the day on a hot and humid note, conditions in the city changed rapidly post noon as dark clouds gathered, followed by strong winds, intense rainfall and hailstorms in isolated pockets. Areas including Baner, Aundh, Shivajinagar and Hinjewadi were among the worst affected, reporting heavy showers and hail in the afternoon hours. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT PHOTO)

According to official IMD data, Pashan recorded the highest rainfall in the city at 46 mm on March 30. This marks the highest precipitation for Pashan in March since 2016. Previously, Pashan had recorded 44.1 mm rainfall in 2015, making this one of the notable weather events in recent years. Pashan was followed by Lohegaon with 36.2 mm and Shivajinagar with 26.2 mm of rainfall. Other areas that received notable rainfall include: Magarpatta (25 mm), Koregaon Park (19 mm), Dapodi (16 mm), Ballalwadi (9.5 mm), Hadapsar (7 mm), Rajgurunagar (6.5 mm), Chinchwad (4.5 mm), Lavale (3.5 mm), Narayangaon (2.5 mm) and Haveli (1.5 mm).

Despite the IMD issuing a rainfall alert for March 30 and 31, the intensity of the downpour and accompanying hailstorms caught many residents off guard. The sudden weather activity led to waterlogging in some areas and affected routine movement during peak hours. The impact was also visible in terms of civic incidents, particularly tree falls. According to data from the fire department, at least 14 incidents of tree fall were reported across the city between 3 pm and 6:30 pm, indicating the effect of strong winds and heavy rainfall.

Meteorologists attribute the current weather activity to active systems influencing the region. As per the IMD’s weather bulletin, a trough or wind discontinuity extending from Vidarbha across Marathwada to south Tamil Nadu is the primary system affecting Maharashtra at present. In addition, a secondary trough running from northwest Uttar Pradesh to interior Odisha via Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh is contributing to atmospheric instability, particularly over eastern parts of the state.

S D Sanap, senior meteorologist at IMD Pune, said that the interaction of these systems is bringing moisture into Maharashtra. Combined with the existing heat, this is leading to the formation of thunderstorms, resulting in rainfall and hail activity.

He further stated that similar weather conditions are likely to persist in the short term. “The city is expected to experience rainfall activity on Tuesday as well. The IMD has issued an orange alert for rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and hailstorms in isolated areas,” he said.

The intensity of rainfall is expected to gradually decrease thereafter. A yellow alert has been issued for April 1 and 2, indicating relatively lower intensity rainfall. From April 3 onwards, weather conditions are likely to stabilise, with a reduction in rainfall activity across Pune.

Meanwhile, the change in weather comes after a prolonged spell of rising temperatures across Pune. Over the past few days, both day and night temperatures have remained unusually high. Areas such as Lohegaon and Purandar recorded maximum temperatures touching 40 degrees Celsius, while Shivajinagar registered 39 degrees Celsius. Night temperatures also remained elevated, crossing the 20-degrees Celsius mark, with a minimum of 21.3 degrees Celsius recorded on March 27.

Pune mayor Manjusha Nagpure conducted the meeting and instructed the administration to act speedily to remove the fallen trees and clear the water logging in areas across the city.

“I have instructed all regional ward offices to take action at the earliest,” Nagpure said.

Even the disaster management cell was activated. Some areas have reports of fallen trees and water logging.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) staff is on the road, taking necessary action.”

Meanwhile, the mayor instructed the entire administration to prepare for pre-monsoon work and ensure that all tasks, such as drain cleaning and manhole clearing, are completed earlier this year.