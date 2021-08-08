Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / UP engineer booked by Pune police for triple talaq
pune news

UP engineer booked by Pune police for triple talaq

PUNE: The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have booked an engineer from Uttar Pradesh (UP) and his parents for divorcing his wife by pronouncing triple talaq and allegedly subjecting her to domestic violence
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 08, 2021 07:05 PM IST
HT Image

The 32-year-old man and his parents live in DLF Dilshad Extension area in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, according to the woman.

The man allegedly sent her a notice declaring triple talaq between them while she was at her parents’ place in Pune. The family has also failed to return her jewellery and valuables given to her during her wedding, according to her complaint.

According to the complainant, she had been married to the man since 2018 after which she claims to have been subjected to domestic violence by the man, his 72-year-old father and 65-year-old mother. The family allegedly demanded money and a car from the complainant’s parents.

The woman was living with the in-laws until April 2021, according to the police.

A case under Sections 498(a), 504, 506, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 3 and 4 of Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 was registered against the three at Nigdi police station.

