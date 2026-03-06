UP history-sheeter held in Pune; valuables worth ₹62L recovered

Pune: The Vishrambaug police have arrested two men from Delhi, including a history-sheeter from Uttar Pradesh, for a series of house break-ins across Pune and recovered stolen gold and silver ornaments worth ₹62 lakh, officials said on Thursday. Vishrambaug police arrest two men from Delhi, including history-sheeter from Uttar Pradesh, for house break-ins across Pune and recovered stolen gold and silver ornaments worth ₹62 lakh. (HT)

Deputy commissioner of police (Zone I) Krushikesh Raval said the accused had travelled from Uttar Pradesh and Delhi to target houses in the city. “Our detection team used extensive CCTV analysis and technical surveillance to trace them. We have recovered stolen valuables and are probing their links to other offences in Pune and Delhi,” he said.

According to the police, a case was registered at Vishrambaug Police Station under Sections 305(a) and 331(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after a complainant reported that unidentified persons had broken open the door of his house and stolen valuables while he was away.

Cops identified the suspects and tracked their movements up to Pune Railway Station. Investigators found that the accused had stayed at a lodge near the station before leaving the state.

After nearly a month of surveillance, the police received a tip-off that the suspects were spotted near Omkareshwar Temple. A trap was laid and the duo was arrested on February 23.

The accused have been identified as Akash Subhash, 23, residing in Delhi and hailing from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, and Jitendra Chaturvedi, 32, a resident of Delhi. The duo confessed that the stolen ornaments were kept at a lodge near Pune Railway Station and 32 tolas of gold and 125 grams of silver ornaments were recovered from their possession.

Police said Akash is a history-sheeter with multiple serious offences registered against him.

In total, police have seized 406.31 grams of gold and 191.9 grams of silver ornaments, along with a laptop and two mobile phones, collectively valued at ₹62,00,810. The recoveries are linked to cases registered at Vishrambaug, Samarth, Khadak and Bhosari police stations.

The accused were produced before a court, which remanded them in police custody till March 6.