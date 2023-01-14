Upset after a spat, man makes hoax call about terror attack at Pune railway station; arrested

Security was tightened at the Pune railway station after the police control room stated that they received a call on Friday evening informing about a possible terrorist attack, but it turned out to be a hoax, an official said on Saturday.

The caller identified as Govind Bhagwan Mande ( 32), was traced in Katraj and detained. He made the call in a fit of anger after he had a spat with Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel on a train

According to police, on Friday, the accused was travelling from Manmad to Pune in a train. At Manmad railway station, there were heated arguments in between the accused and his co-passengers. They threatened the accused. To settle score with them the accused dialled police helpline number 112 and informed the police of a possible terrorist attack at Pune Railway Station.He made the call in a fit of anger after he had the spat.

Following the call, the security at the Pune railway station was beefed up. The BDDS squad and other departments of the railway police were pressed into action. But nothing suspicious was found.

Irfan Sheikh, spokesperson at Pune Railway Police said, “Immediately after call we have tracked the mobile details of the accused and arrested him from Katraj on Saturday.”

The police have registered a case under sections 182 ( disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 502 (defamatory matter) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)