Upset over not getting new phone, Pune teen dies by suicide

A 15-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide in Baramati on Thursday after his mother did not allow him to purchase a new mobile phone.

According to officials, the boy is in Class 9 and wanted to buy a new phone for online studies, which his mother refused to purchase. The child felt unhappy knowing this following which he opted to die by suicide. He took the extreme step when he was alone at home.

Arun Avchar, police inspector, Malegaon police station said, “Prima facie it appears that the child wanted a new phone and his mother refused. The neighbours and family members informed the Malegaon police about the incident. We reached the spot and sent his body for post-mortem.”

A teacher from the child’s school told HT, “The boy died by suicide after school hours. His behaviour was normal. We had told him that there was no need of a new phone as offline classes have started, but he was not ready to listen.”

Malegaon police station has registered a case and started further investigation.

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com

