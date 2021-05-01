Vaccination centres in Pune to remain closed for 2 days: Ajit Pawar

Covid-19 vaccination centres in Pune will remain closed for the next two days due to the shortage of vaccines against the coronavirus disease, news agency ANI reported citing Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. "We had planned a big event for today but we received only 3 lakh doses. Out of that 20,000 have been given to Pune district. Today, we don't have vaccines to inoculate people aged 45 years and above," Pawar said, according to ANI.

Pawar, who is also Pune’s guardian minister, also said that Maharashtra, the state worst hit by Covid-19, is planning to procure "as many vaccines as possible" for the immunisation drive.

This comes as the immunisation drive is set to open for all above 18 years of age from Saturday. Before this only people above 45 years of age were being administered the vaccine against the coronavirus disease.

According to a release by the district administration, vaccination for people in the 18-44 age group in rural areas will take place between May 1 and May 7 at 14 locations, and per day 100 doses will be given at each centre. The state health department's data said the district has vaccinated 44.11% of the estimated population aged above 45 years with the first dose as of April 27. Out of the 1.17 crore estimated population of the district, 35 lakh are estimated to be those aged above 45 years. Out of the 35 lakh, 15.54 lakh have got the first dose.

The nationwide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 and it is currently using Covishield, developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca and being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for the inoculation drive.

Earlier, state chief minister Uddhav Thackeray requested PM Narendra Modi to give a nod to the state to prepare apps for the process that can be linked with the Centre’s Co-Win. Thackeray also said Maharashtra’s Covid-19 situation is better due to the restraint shown by all and there is no need for a stricter lockdown.

