Vaccination drives in Pune lose pace after restrictions relaxed

Published on Apr 07, 2022 11:18 PM IST
ByNamrata Devikar

PUNE Ever since the state government lifted restrictions and made wearing masks a voluntary act, Pune district saw a gradual decrease in vaccination in the first week of April.

According to the health department, only 9,986 beneficiaries have received the jabs in the 12-15 age group from April 2 to 7. In the 15-17 years age group, only 5,519 beneficiaries have received the jabs this week.

Speaking about the gradual decrease in vaccination, Dr Sanjay Patil, chairman, Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) Hospital Board Pune chapter said that the laxity in vaccination should not be encouraged.

“Even though the caseload has decreased, the threat from Covid-19 has not gone. There are newer variants that may pose a threat to high-risk patients. And so, getting vaccination is utmost priority. Government is continuing to promote the importance of vaccination and the general public should also start taking the doses,” said Dr Patil.

He added that many beneficiaries are not taking the second dose as the cases are not increasing. “For precaution doses, many professionals are waiting for the time frame of nine months to get over between the second dose and booster dose. But, there are also younger beneficiaries who have not taken the second dose. They should take the second dose as per their dates,” said Dr Patil.

According to the data from CoWin dashboard, first week of April saw relatively lesser vaccination as compared to March. Medical professionals suggest that vaccination should continue for all as they will help build better immunity cover against the virus.

