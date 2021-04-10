Home / Cities / Pune News / Vaccination resumes as Pune gets 1 lakh doses
pune news

Vaccination resumes as Pune gets 1 lakh doses

PUNE The inoculation drive resumed at most of the Covid centres in the Pune district, which were shut on Friday due to a shortage of vaccines
By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 09:15 PM IST
HT Image

As of Saturday morning, Pune saw over 1.76 lakh vaccines in stock out of which one lakh arrived on Friday late night. The district also hopes to get another 1.10 lakh doses by Sunday, said officials.

With enough doses, Pune district ensured 79,220 vaccinations in a day, a step towards the one lakh vaccination target set by the administration earlier.

During the review meeting on Saturday, Union minister Prakash Javadekar along with deputy chief minister and Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar, Javadekar said that by ensuring that the existing vaccine stock is distributed effectively the drive could continue as planned.

While interacting with the media after a review meeting, Javadekar said, “There are only three states in the country Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Gujrat that have got over one crore doses till now. Out of the 1.10 crores doses supplied to Maharashtra, 95 lakh have been administered as of Friday night and still, 15.63 lakh are pending.”

“Currently, this stock needs to be distributed properly so that there is a shortage of stock at any centre,” he said.

Pawar said, “The pending stock is not in one place. There are multiple session sites in each district and the local administration, health authorities and medical education authorities should ensure that the vaccines are distributed appropriately.”

“The Center has promised to ensure that all necessary equipment and machinery is provided as required,” he said.

As of the latest report by the district office, Pune district has 1.73 lakh doses including the one lakh doses which the district received on Friday night. The district is also likely to get 1.10 lakh more doses by Sunday. A total of 12.73 lakh citizens have been vaccinated and the wastage percentage of vaccines has gone up to 3.5 per cent.

Under ‘Mission 100 days’ while the administration had planned to vaccinate one lakh, people, daily, however, due to a short supply of stock the administration could not achieve its target. About 43 per cent of the citizens aged above 45 years have been vaccinated in the district as of Friday.

