Vaccine shortage: Many second-shot beneficiaries fail to get jab in PMC

Pune: Many who visited Jayabhai Nanasaheb Sutar hospital in Kothrud for the second vaccine shot had to return as the doses were unavailable. Some other vaccination centres in the area displayed a notice board citing unavailability of the shots.

The beneficiaries had visited Sutar hospital to get the second shot after completing 45 days of taking the first dose.

A group of six traffic staff from Kothrud police station had come to take the second shot to the vaccination centre in Sutar hospital had to return because of the unavailability.

“We received the message for the second shot today, but found that the vaccine was unavailable,” said a traffic constable.

Varsha Sunthankar, 55, of Ajinkygadh society in Kothrud also had come to Sutar hospital to get her first shot. She was told to come on Monday.

“My husband who is above 60 years got vaccinated in the earlier phase. Rest of my family are below 30 and ineligible for the shots. A volunteer at the vaccination centre told me to come on Monday. I shouldn’t have delayed my jabs,” said Sunthankar.

Rohini Honap, a volunteer at Sutar hospital who guides the people who come for vaccination at the centre, said that many had to return because of the unavailability of the vaccine. Other vaccination centres in Kothrud such as Krishna hospital, Shashwat hospital had placed notice of closure of vaccination due to lack of stock.

Dr Anjali Tilekar, ward medical officer of Kothrud-Bavdhan, said only 150 shots were given in Sutar Hospital on Friday. Vaccination centre in Narayan peth was closed because there was no supply of the vaccine.

PMC health department officials said that on Friday not no dose was given at 36 vaccination centres in civic limits because of vaccine shortage. “ Some centres reported shortage,” said Dr Vaishali Jadhav, Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) assistant health chief.