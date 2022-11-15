Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Valuables, cash worth 20.23 lakh stolen from locked house in Pune

Published on Nov 15, 2022 12:39 AM IST

Pune police have registered a case against unknown persons for stealing gold ornaments, cash, and other valuables worth ₹20.23 lakh from the locked house of a businessman in Chikhali

ByShrinivas Deshpande

Pune: The Chikhali police have registered a case against unknown persons for stealing gold ornaments, cash, and other valuables worth 20.23 lakh from the locked house of a businessman at Sonawane Wasti in Chikhali of Pimpri-Chinchwad city.

The incident took place between November 11 and November 13 when the occupants were out of the city during Diwali vacation, according to the police.

As per the complaint filed by civil contractor Sharad Pandit Sonawane (33), he was on a visit to religious places with his family when the incident took place.

Police said that the family found a window of their house broken by cutter on their return from the trip on November 13. Cupboards were found broken and 460 grams of gold ornaments worth 11.23 lakh and 9 lakh cash were stolen.

Rakesh Gumane, assistant inspector, Chikhali police said, “We have filed a case and examining CCTV footages of nearby locality as part of investigation.”

A case has been registered at Chikhali police station under Sections 454, 457, 380 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

