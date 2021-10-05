Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Valuation of PMC properties is 35,000 crore
pune news

Valuation of PMC properties is 35,000 crore

Updated on Oct 05, 2021 08:40 PM IST
PMC new building in Pune. The total valuation of its properties by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) as per the current market price is 35,000 crore. (HT FILE )
By HT Correspondent

PUNE: The total valuation of its properties by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) as per the current market price is 35,000 crore. The immovable assets of PMC include amenity spaces, gardens, auditoriums and other properties.

With the civic administration yet to carry out such an exercise in the recent past, municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar instructed officials to carry out the asset valuation.

PMC estate department head Rajendra Muthe said, “PMC did the property valuation after a long time. Post the assessment of our real estate and its high market value, we could seek increase in credit limit and attract more investment.”

