Vanaz to Garware College: Pune Metro services to be partially suspended on Dec 27 and 28

Pune Metro services between Vanaz and Garware College will be partially suspended on December 27 and 28 because of signalling testing work from 6am to 2pm. On both days service will resume from 2pm to 8pm.

However, services on Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Phugewadi route will be available regularly from 8 am to 8 pm on all days, as per the normal schedule and timetable.

Pune Metro regrets the inconvenience caused to regular passengers, read the statement issued by Pune Metro spokesperson.