Vanaz-Garware metro route receives CMRS certification ahead of PM’s visit

PUNE: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Pune on March 6, the Vanaz to Garware metro stretch has received commissioner of metro railway safety (CMRS) certification on Monday. Inspection of the route was carried out on February 10 by the team under CMRS.

Atul Gadgil, director (works), Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited, said, “Things are going on as per the target and only last minute beautification work is underway. Functionally, everything is ready. We have now got the commissioner of metro railway safety (CMRS) certification and so, we will be ready by March 6.”

The Prime Minister is expected to travel between Garware college and Anand nagar route. The CMRS certification is necessary for the metro rail to start operations. The Maha Metro plans to start commercial operations the very same day after the Prime Minister’s programme. According to officials, the five stations located on the Vanaz-Garware route including Garware college, Vanaz, Nal stop, Anand nagar and Ideal colony, are also ready. Along with the Vanaz to Garware section, PCMC to Phugewadi is ready too and has received CMRS certification on January 6. With the metro ready to open to the public, the scheduling of both routes will be shared with mainstream media and social media platforms. Ticket rates will also be shared by Maha Metro.

“Scheduling of the metro will be out by March 2 or 3 in the form of a press release,” said Gadgil. To run the first two routes, Maha Metro has roped in experienced train operators. “Train operators are already available with us and they have hands-on experience of operating the Nagpur metro. We have adequate number of train operators as of now,” Gadgil said. Every station will have at least one access from both sides of the road. The Pune metro comprises 30 stations, spread over two corridors, and runs a length of approximately 33.1 km. The 17.4 km line 1 from PCMC to Swargate has a six km underground stretch from Shivajinagar to Swargate. The 15.4 km line 2 from Vanaz to Ramwadi is elevated. By December 2022, the work on all stations is expected to be complete in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad for the first stage metro.

Once both the routes are completed, the first step that Maha Metro will take is to extend the Pimpri-Phugewadi route till Bopodi and then the focus will shift to the Ramwadi to civil court route and then to the Bopodi to civil court route, including the underground section. In every three to four months, the Maha Metro is expecting to inaugurate one new route. To keep the functionality of both routes on track, the authorities have speed up trail runs on both the routes.

Vanaz to Garware route

Total distance: 5km

Total stations: 5 -- Garware college, Vanaz, Nal stop, Anandnagar and Ideal colony