Vande Bharat Express maintenance depot to start in Pune

PUNE The construction of coach maintenance depot at Ghorpadi for maintenance and repair of rakes of Vande Bharat Express will start soon in the Pune railway division. The construction of coaching maintenance depot at Ghorpadi for maintenance and repair of rakes of Vande Bharat Express will start soon at the Pune railway division. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The tender process will start soon and the work is expected to take at least one year to complete.

“Vande Bharat is likely to start on two routes Pune-Secunderabad, Pune-Baroda. But no such decision has been taken by the railway board yet. There is no possibility of starting more Vande Bharat in the next four to five months. Vande Bharat Express must have a coach depot. The tender process for this will start soon. Along with the ‘Pit Line’ the ‘Stabbing Line’ will also be here,” said Indu Dubey, divisional railway manager (DRM) of Pune Division.

As per the information given by railways, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated various railway projects last week.

While the tender process for maintenance and repair of rakes of Vande Bharat Express will start soon. This work has been handed over to the railway construction department and the depot will be constructed at a cost of around ₹ 89 crore.

This will be the second depot of Central Railway. At the same time three Vande Bharat rakes will be maintained and repaired here.

Vande Bharat service will be start from Pune after the completion of this depot. At present such a depot has been constructed at Wadi Bandar only in Mumbai section of Central Railway. For the first time, a ‘Covered (Roof) Pit Line’ will be constructed.

Currently, Solapur-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express runs from Pune station.

The maintenance and repair of the rake is done at Wadi Bandar itself. No Vande Bharat has started in Pune division yet. It is very important to build a coaching depot to start it. As the design of Vande Bharat coaches is not like other coaches, a roof is being made for its safety.