Vegetable prices soar amid low supply in Pune due to incessant rainfall

PUNE Due to heavy rains, the supply of vegetables has been affected and the prices have increased in the wholesale and retail markets respectively. The prices are expected to remain high for at least a week, said officials.

“Since last five days, there has been less supply of vegetables to the market due to which there has been an increase in wholesale and retail prices. Once rainfall activity slows down, rates are expected to come down but for the next week prices may continue to remain high,” said Vilas Bhujbal, president of Market Yard Commission Agents.

“Many farmers have also suffered damages due to heavy rains so prices are expected to remain high. On Sunday, we are expecting an increase in vegetable supply,” said Bhujbal.

Datta Kalamkar, head of the vegetable section at Gultekdi Market Yard, said, “On Saturday the market was closed. On Friday (July 15) a total of 55 trucks came which includes 10- vegetables and leafy vegetables, 27 - onions, garlic and potato, and 18-fruits). On Sunday the supply is expected to increase.”

“I came to Mandai to get vegetables at reasonable rates, but prices are high here as well. In Kothrud tomato was sold at ₹90 per kg,” said Vrundha Kulkarni, a housewife residing at Pratik Nagar.

A vegetable seller from Kothrud said, “We are not getting fresh vegetable supply from the Mandai, as many farmers are not able to come here due to incessant rainfall. These wholesalers are giving us old stock at new rates. I hope on Sunday we get more supply of vegetables in the wholesale market.”

Rohit Shukla from Parihar Chowk, Aundh said, “The retail vegetable owners are taking advantage of the situation and looting people. In every area, retailers are selling vegetables at different rates. At least they should have uniformity in rates.”

“I think prices of vegetables will continue to swell as farmers from not only Pune district are affected by rains but also nearby areas,” said Nikita Sharma, IT Professional from Koregaon Park.