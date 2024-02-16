Vendors served notice for continuing to cook at railway platforms despite ban

PUNE: The Pune railway division’s commercial department has served notice to all food vendors on railway platforms and circulating areas of Pune railway station, instructing them not to engage in cooking activities using gas cylinders/electricity. Nearly all food vendors and food plazas at Pune railway station are found flouting the rules and cooking on platforms using cylinders and other modes. (HT PHOTO)

The notice captioned ‘permission to cook on railway platforms’ has been issued to all licence holders of food plazas, fast food units, Jan Aahar, refreshment rooms, tea and milk stalls, and miscellaneous stalls in the Pune railway division on February 7 by Milind Hirve, senior commercial manager, Pune railway division.

According to the notice: “With reference to the above subject, please refer to this office’s letter of even number dated October 13, 2023, wherein you were advised to discontinue cooking (including using electricity) on suburban platforms immediately. Cooking using all modes including electrical is completely banned on all suburban stations. Cooking using electrical appliances is permissible on non-suburban stations only.”

“While at stations dealing with both suburban and non-suburban trains, cooking using electrical appliances is permitted only on exclusively non-suburban platforms and circulating areas. Cooking is completely banned on platforms of all stations where there is mixed traffic (suburban and non-suburban). The instructions may be followed with immediate effect,” the notice states.

Nearly all food vendors and food plazas at Pune railway station are found flouting the rules and cooking on platforms using cylinders and other modes. “Using gas cylinders on platforms is very risky for passengers and the railway has strictly ordered a ban on cooking. However, vendors are still continuing to cook on platforms. Hence, our demand is that strict action be taken against them,” said Harsha Shah, president, Railway Pravasi Group.

When contacted, Pune railway division spokesperson Rampal Barpagga said, “Strict instructions have been given to all the food vendors not to use any kind of cooking equipment on the railway platforms. Our commercial department is looking into the issue and will take necessary action.”