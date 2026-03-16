Verification of suspects underway from nearby villages

In the follow-up of the alleged attack on Muslim youths in Saswad, Pune rural police on Sunday said the verification of suspects from nearby villages is underway, and special police teams have been formed to investigate the incident. Police officials said more than 10 suspects have been questioned so far as investigators attempt to identify those involved in the assault. (HT)

Rural SP Sandeep Singh Gill said investigators are examining CCTV footage and questioning multiple suspects as part of the ongoing probe.

“Verification of suspects from nearby villages is underway. Special police teams have been formed, and CCTV footage is being examined,” Gill said.

Police officials said more than 10 suspects have been questioned so far as investigators attempt to identify those involved in the assault.

The incident occurred on Friday evening near a pond in the Askarwadi area under the jurisdiction of the Saswad police station. According to the First Information Report (FIR), the complainant, Firoz Javed Sayyed (25), along with around 10 to 14 friends, had gathered at the spot to break their fast when a group of men arrived on motorcycles and confronted them.

Police said the group allegedly questioned the youths about their presence at the location and objected to their attire, including skull caps. The confrontation soon escalated, and the mob allegedly attacked them using sticks and sharp weapons, including a koyta (sickle-like blade).

Eleven youths sustained injuries in the assault and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Officials said the injured were later discharged after receiving medical care.

Following the incident, police increased patrolling in the area to prevent any escalation of tension. Senior officers also visited the spot and assured the victims that strict action would be taken against those responsible.

Investigators are currently analysing CCTV footage from nearby locations, recording statements of witnesses and tracking motorcycles seen in the area around the time of the incident. Police officials said further legal action will follow once the identities and specific roles of those involved are established.