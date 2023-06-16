Mobile vans to keep warkaris connected

In an initiative to lift up the spiritual experience of the Warkaris and keep them connected with their loved ones throughout the arduous pilgrimage, telecom services provider Vi is deploying two multi-utility mobile vans. These vans will accompany the pilgrims in their 250 kms journey from Pune to Pandharpur over a span of 21 days, and will then be stationed in Pandharpur city for 3 days around Ashadhi Ekadashi.

To ensure that the Warkaris have the comfort and convenience of constant connectivity, the mobile vans are equipped with over 100 mobile phone charging points, free calling facility, and recharge services. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To ensure that the Warkaris have the comfort and convenience of constant connectivity, the mobile vans are equipped with over 100 mobile phone charging points, free calling facility, and recharge services. Warkaris will be able to make use of these facilities throughout the day. The two vans will accompany the Warkaris, on the Palkhi routes of Tukaram Maharaj and Dnyaneshwar Maharaj.

The Vi Mobile multi-utility Vans were flagged off in Pune today by the trustees of Tukaram Maharaj and Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhis in the presence of Rohit Tandon, Cluster Business Head - Maharashtra & Goa, Vodafone Idea.

Flagging off the Mobile Vans and the Yatra this week, Rohit Tandon, Cluster Business Head- Maharashtra & Goa, Vodafone Idea, said “Vi is delighted to be a part of this year’s Pandharpur Yatra, an event that showcases Maharashtrian culture and tradition. The annual Wari brings together over two million Maharashtrians from different towns and villages across the state, bound by their devotion to Lord Vitthal/ Panduranga, the iconic deity of Maharashtra. We have added additional capacities and optimised our network on both palkhis routes, to ensure warkaris experience a seamless Vi network throughout their journey. Our Vi mobile vans will be providing mobile charging facility, free calling and a live demo of Vi App which has a rich collection of Abhangas, Aartis and Kirtans dedicated to Lord Vitthal/Panduranga”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}