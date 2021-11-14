Vikram Kumar, dept heads review works in Kasba-Vishrambaug, other peth areas

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar along with different department heads carried out inspection of various works in Kasba-Vishrambaug peth and other peths as it has been decided to develop these areas as a model to be replicated in other wards of the city.

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne said, “Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar along with 40 officers visited all the main roads as well the ongoing water works in the area. The tour lasted for one-and-a-half hour. We raised various concerns.”

“Elected members and citizens pointed out various errors in the existing works and appealed the administration to complete the road works in the next one-and-a-half months. It was also decided to increase coordination between departments and finish the digging works as there would then be no need to do these repeatedly,” Rasne said. “Kasba Vishrambaug will be the model on whose lines steps will be taken in all ward offices and wards, and works will be completed in the next one-and-a-half months,” he added.

Kumar said, “Elected members gave various suggestions. The administration will study the same and chalk out a plan for execution.” With the condition of roads having worsened due to drainage and water pipeline works, resurfacing of all the main roads will be carried out.

The civic body’s renewed focus on completing all works, especially road works, just ahead of the municipal elections, is seen as the Bhartiya Janta Party’s last-ditch attempt to make good on their election promise of planning and executing the development of all wards.