Vishrambaug police arrest fake cop, recover stolen goods worth 30 lakh

The Vishrambaug police have arrested a criminal who posed as a police officer and robbed people. The accused identified as Jafar Shahajaman Irani (41) is likely to be involved in 20 robbery cases across Pune and Solapur, said police. Posing as a police officer, the accused warned them about thefts and instructed them to remove their jewellery and keep them in a cloth bag for safekeeping. In the process, he snatched their gold and escaped. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Irani targeted elderly women, approaching them on a two-wheeler while wearing a helmet. Posing as a police officer, he warned them about thefts and instructed them to remove their jewellery and keep them in a cloth bag for safekeeping. In the process, he snatched their gold and escaped.

Additionally, he cheated victims by convincing them to hand over possession of bikes on the alleged charges that they were stolen vehicles and escaped with them. Later he used the stolen bikes by fixing fake number plates and utilised them in carrying out thefts, police said.

The accused was caught after a woman victim reported a gold chain snatching incident in Shaniwar Peth to the police.

Manoj Barure, police sub-inspector, analysed the CCTV footage of the area and zeroed in on the accused. “The police laid a trap and arrested Irani who was found in possession of 323 grams of gold, ₹1.25 lakh cash and three stolen bikes. The total seizure has been estimated to be worth ₹30 lakh,” said Barure.

Sandeep Gill, DCP (zone I), said, “A case has been lodged against the relevant sections of the BNS against the accused. Further probe is underway to find out more about his criminal activities.”