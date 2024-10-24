Wadgaonsheri, Shirur not on NCP’s first list

PUNE: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday released its first list of 38 candidates for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls with deputy chief minister and party head Ajit Pawar being nominated from Baramati seat in Pune district. While Ajit Pawar has backed old faces and sitting MLAs, NCP did not announce its assembly poll candidates for Wadgaonsheri and Shirur in Pune district. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

While Pawar has backed old faces and sitting MLAs, the NCP did not announce its candidates for Wadgaonsheri and Shirur in Pune district, the two seats the party has according to the arrangement with the Mahayuti alliance, including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

In Pune rural, the NCP’s candidates for 10 assembly seats include Ajit Pawar (Baramati), Dilip Walse Patil (Ambegaon), Dattatray Bharne (Indapur), Dilip Mohite Patil (Khed Alandi), Sunil Shelke (Maval) and Atul Benke (Junnar).

Pawar reposed faith in sitting MLA Anna Bansode for Pimpri despite opposing from the party’s city unit members.

In Pune city, the NCP’s candidate for Hadapsar is Chetan Tupe. With Wadgaonsheri candidate yet to be announced, the BJP hopes that they would get a chance to announce its candidate.

Pune district has 21 assembly seats, including eight in city, three in Pimpri-Chinchwad and 10 in rural area.

The Mahayuti alliance is yet to announce its seat-sharing plan for Bhor, Purandar, Shirur and Daund.

Pawar, who had earlier said that he will not contest from Baramati, decided to enter the fray after demand from party leaders and workers.

NCP (SP) is likely to announce Yugendra Pawar as its Baramati candidate.