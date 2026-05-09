Waste pickers’ children shine in Pune SSC exams

Children of waste pickers and several women waste workers themselves have achieved remarkable success in this year’s class 10 examinations, overcoming poverty, social stigma and difficult living conditions through determination and hard work. Among the standout performers was Khushi Khupte from Patil Estate slum, Shivajinagar, who scored 89% without attending any coaching classes. Raised by her single mother, Kaveri Khupte, a waste picker, Khushi credited self-study, discipline and motivation for her success. (HT PHOTO)

Many students cleared the examinations with impressive scores despite studying without private tuition, balancing household responsibilities and working in challenging circumstances.

Among the standout performers was Khushi Khupte from Patil Estate slum, Shivajinagar, who scored 89% without attending any coaching classes. Raised by her single mother, Kaveri Khupte, a waste picker, Khushi credited self-study, discipline and motivation for her success.

“I believe in self-study. Motivation does not come from videos; it is within you,” Khushi said.

Sarthak Chandanshive from Sinhagad Road scored 86.60%, drawing inspiration from his parents’ struggles. His mother and father, a daily wage labourer, had migrated from a village near Barshi to Pune in search of better opportunities for their children.

“My parents struggled a lot for our future. Their hard work motivated me to study sincerely,” Sarthak said.

In Nigdi, Tanu Tarkase secured 81.8% while helping tutor her younger brother alongside her own studies. Her father works on a garbage collection vehicle in Pimpri-Chinchwad for eight years.

“I understand my father’s struggles. I want to study hard and fulfill his dreams,” Tanu said.

Similarly, Sanika Adsul from Pimpri scored 78% despite financial hardships after losing her father in 2016. Her mother, a single parent and waste picker, ensured her education continued uninterrupted. Sanika now hopes to pursue science and build a career in medicine.

“I want to study science and become successful so that I can support my mother,” Sanika said.

From Shivajinagar’s Patil Estate, Divya Shirsat secured 75% through disciplined study habits and by limiting mobile phone use. Both her father and grandmother work as waste pickers. She urged students to stay consistent and seek guidance from teachers.

“Use your mobile phone wisely. Consistency and hard work are the keys to success,” Divya said.

The achievements were not limited to children alone. Several women waste pickers resumed education after decades and passed their Class 10 exams while continuing their work and household responsibilities.

Varsha Oval, a single mother of two, passed with 46% after attending night school. Inspired by the film “Aata Thambaycha Naay,” based on sanitation workers overcoming hardships to complete their education, she decided to appear for the examination this year.

“After watching the film, I felt that I should complete my education too,” Varsha said.

Another waste picker, Jyoti Pandit, cleared the exam with 41%, nearly 27 years after leaving school in Class 7. Encouraged by her daughter, who serves in the Indian Navy, Jyoti balanced waste collection work, household chores and evening classes to fulfil her dream.

“My children encouraged me continuously. Their support gave me confidence to study again,” Jyoti said.

A particularly heartwarming story emerged from Wanawrie, where Archana Ghodke and her son Yash appeared for the Class 10 exam together. Archana scored 60%, outperforming her son, who secured 54%. The mother-son duo studied together at home while Archana attended night school after completing her waste collection work.

“Sometimes I would fall asleep, but my mother kept studying late into the night. That is why she scored more than me,” Yash said.

These children and women have shown that courage and determination can overcome even the toughest barriers.