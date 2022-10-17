Water borne diseases reported across Maha this monsoon

As the monsoon draws to a close in northern Maharashtra, many districts in Vidarbha have reported water borne diseases that have also resulted in fatalities in the region. Maharashtra has reported a total 921 cases of Cholera this year and 18 deaths, which has been the highest number since 2019. The state has reported 660 cases of Cholera between August and October alone, with most of them being from Vidarbha. Along with Cholera, several cases of diarrhoea, Gastroenteritis and viral Hepatitis have also been reported according to the state health department.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said that water borne diseases have been reported in these regions as the drinking water there was contaminated due to heavy rainfall. “Multiple water borne diseases have been reported from Vidarbha and many other parts of the state due to excess rainfall. Drinking water sources often get contaminated during the rainy season, and lead to the spread of such diseases,” said Dr Awate.

According to state health department officials, at least one case of diarrhoea each was reported from the Pune, Thane, Satara, Kolhapur, Sangli, Latur, Jalgaon, Yavatmal, Amravati, Gadchiroli and Bhandara districts. One case of Gastroenteritis was reported from Nagpur, and one case of viral Hepatitis from Amravati this year. However, no deaths were reported due to these diseases.

Dr Awate said that many of these cases were reported from tribal areas where there is less awareness about treatment. “Among water borne diseases, only Cholera can result in death. But the deaths are mostly of senior citizens who did not get treatment on time due to various reasons,” Dr Awate said. Boiling water before drinking is one of the best ways to ensure that it is safe to drink, he added. Over 27 countries worldwide have reported cases of Cholera, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Vidarbha, said that there has been excess rainfall in a majority of the districts of Maharashtra this monsoon, with frequent, intense spells of rain.