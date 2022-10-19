Water crisis: HC issues notice to PMC, PCMC, PMRDA and ZP

The Bombay high court on October 17 took cognisance regarding the water problem faced by residents of urban areas in Pune district and issued notice to the respondents — Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and Pune Zilla Parishad among others. The court directed the respondents to file their statement by November 29.

A division bench headed by Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice RN Laddha in their order stated, “The learned counsel for the petitioners submits that though all the dams in Pune region are overflowing, because of inept distribution system, the municipal corporation is not providing tap water to residents in some of the areas.”

Petitioner lawyer Satya Muley in a release stated that it is important to note that even after giving prior intimation to PMC and PCMC about the pre-scheduled hearing at the Bombay High Court, these authorities chose to remain absent at the hearing and it shows their lack of interest towards solving the water problem faced by residents of urban areas of Pune district.

On behalf of petitioners, Muley brought to the notice of the Division Bench that all dams and reservoirs in the district are filled at 100% capacity, but water does not reach residents of Pune district through pipelines and taps of PMC and PCMC. It stated that private tankers are providing water to residents.

Citing example of Baner and Balewadi regions, Muley mentioned that unchecked water is received through private water tankers and it also poses health hazard due to water quality. As per the ministry of housing and urban affairs, 135 litres per capita per day (lpcd) has been suggested as the benchmark for urban water supply, but several areas in Pune are not getting even 20 litres.

The petitioners comprise citizen forums lead by Wagholi Housing Societies Association, Pune District Co-operative Housing Societies and Apartments Federation, Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat, Pimpri-Chinchwad Co-operative Housing Welfare Societies Federation Ltd., Baner-Pashan LinkRoad Welfare Trust, Balewadi Residency Co-operative Housing Welfare Federation Ltd., Dear Society Welfare Association, Bavdhan Citizens Forum, Hinjawadi Employees and Residents Trust, Aundh Vikas Mandal, and Association of Nagar Road Citizens Forum.

Muley said, “Water is a basic necessity of life, and the current state of supply in urban areas of the district is pathetic. PMC, PCMC, PMRDA and Pune Zilla Parishad should stop giving permissions for new constructions if they are unable to provide water to existing residents.”

Affected areas

Baner- Balewadi, Wagholi, Hinjewadi, Bavdhan, Pashan, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Wakad, and other regions of Pune district are facing severe water crisis.

Housing societies forum estimated that in Pune district the housing societies were collectively spending over ₹300- ₹400 crore per month on private water tankers