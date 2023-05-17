Water cut in Pune on May 18

With the mercury level going up in Pune coupled with the forecast of less rains due to the El Nino Effect by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had announced a cut in water supply for one day a week- every Thursday.

PMC had announced a cut in water supply for one day a week- every Thursday. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Considering this, there will be no water supply in the entire city on May 18.

PMC water department head Aniruddha Pawaskar said, “The decision was taken to manage existing water storage properly. There are chances that water supply will be disturbed in some parts for a few days.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON