Water discharge on halt from Pune’s four dams

Water discharge from all the four dams that supply water to the city will be put on halt from Sunday as the city is predicted to receive very light rains till September 10. After the catchment area received heavy spell of rain last week, the water was released from Panshet and Warasgaon.

As of September 4, total stock of four dams – Temghar, Warasgaon, Panshet, Khadakwasla has 93.26% of water storage (27.19 TMC) while last year it was 99.43% (28.99 TMC). The water storage is 1.8 TMC less than last year. On Saturday, 600 cusecs of water was released from Warasgaon and Panshet respectively.

“As the rainfall activity is less as compared to last week there is no need to release water now. Due less rainfall activity in the month of August, water storage is less compared to last year, it is expected to go up in the last week of September,” said an official for the state irrigation department.

The water stock in Khadakwasla is 40.35%, it was purposely brought down by the irrigation department to accommodate water from Panshet and Warasgaon dams.

“Warasgaon is filled to its capacity while Panshet has 95.78% of water storage. If the catchment area receives heavy rain then water releasing activity will start again,” official said. On Saturday, Temghar received 7mm rainfall while Warasgaon and Panshet received 1mm rainfall and no rainfall activity was noticed in Khadakwasla dam.