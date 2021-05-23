Water resources department directs MahaMetro to remove debris from riverbed

The Maharashtra water resources department’s Pune irrigation circle has issued an order to the Maharashtra Metro railway Corporation Limited (MahaMetro) to remove the dumpings made in the Mutha riverbed immediately.

The department has also warned the metro that it shall be entirely responsible for flood situation in rainy season due to the debris. Pune irrigation circle superintendent engineer Sanijiv Chopade has sent a letter to MahaMetro to remove the debris immediately before monsoon begins.

Chopde stated in a letter that we were assured from time to time through letters against dumping in the river. In spite of this, the dumping made near Deccan to construct the pillars and the huge filling at Mula Mutha confluence behind CID office has not been removed.

The letter pointed out that a visit and inspection of the Mutha river was conducted in the first week of January and it was noted that the aforementioned dumplings were not removed.

“On the contrary, in the Deccan area an additional debris filling of more than two meters height on the riverbed was noticed. We had informed MahaMetro and requested to direct the concerned to immediately remove the new as well as the old dumping,” the letter said.

“In spite of all this, till date, the dumping/platforms made on the riverbed have not been removed and this office is receiving complaints from NGOs. If the debris isn’t removed from the riverbed, it can create impediment in the flood carrying section of the river leading to floods. Therefore, you are requested again that the debris/platform should be removed immediately before the rainy season. If any case is filed before the National Green Tribunal (NGT), in case of flood situation in the rainy season due to the debris, the Metro Corporation shall be held entirely responsible,” Chopade warned MahaMetro.

Hemant Sonwane, general manager of MahaMetro said, “We build cofferdam, it is a temporary structure designed to keep water or soil out of the excavation in which a bridge pier or other structure is built. We built it at Sangam bridge, Bundgarden area. We have started removing it and around 80 per cent work has been done. The remaining will be removed soon. In the Deccan area, we also put soil for movement of trucks in the riverbed. It will be removed before monsoon. Every year, we remove cofferdam and debris from the riverbed.”