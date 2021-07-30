Water storage in Pune’s four dams touches 88.20 per cent

Pune: As of Friday evening, the collective water storage of four dams that supply water to the city was 88.20 per cent full following good rainfall in the past few days. The count last year during the same period was 33.84 percent.

Water resources department officials said that collectively the four dams — Khadakwasla, Temghar, Panshet and Warasgaon — is filled up to 25.71 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) against 9.86 TMC last year.

Khadakwasla dam was 100 per cent full and over 3.53 TMC water was released through the spillway. It has 1.97 TMC water and Panshet dam 9.87 TMC. Panshet is 94.98 per cent full, Temghar 74.37 per cent full with 2.76 TMC water and Warasgaon has 10.86 TMC water and is 84.73 per cent full, according to officials.

On Friday, dam discharge from Pavana dam was increased from 3,017 cubic feet per second (cusec) to 4,350 cusecs. Mulshi dam as of Friday was 73 per cent full and water has been discharged from the dam. All villages near the river banks are informed accordingly, officials said.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department of India Meteorological Department (IMD), said that there are no strong systems over Maharashtra. Over Bay of Bengal, there is a well-marked low pressure area which is likely to move towards the southern part of Uttar Pradesh.

“In Pune city, cloudy weather is likely till August 1. During this time, light rains are likely in the city. Ghat areas in the city may experience isolated heavy rainfall on July 31,” said Kashyapi.

Till Friday, Pune city reported one millimetre rainfall and Lohegaon 0.6 mm rainfall. From June 1 till Friday, Pune city has reported 341.8 mm rainfall which is 26.6 mm more than normal, said IMD officials.

“Over Maharashtra, westerlies are strong, bringing moisture from Arabian Sea. Widespread rainfall is likely in Konkan and Goa in the next few days. Isolated areas will get heavy rainfall in ghat areas near Pune and Nashik. Isolated light rainfall is likely in Vidarbha and Marathwada in the next few days. From August 3, rainfall activity will reduce further,” said Kashyapi.