Leakage in pipeline results in loss of water in Vishrantwadi

Amid the water shortage scare in the city, thousands of litres of water is being wasted at Rajiv Gandhi Nagar and Shanti Nagar Corner in Vishrantwadi area for the past one week due to pipeline leakage.

(Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)

Residents claim they have complained to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials, but no action has been taken.

“We have noticed water leakage in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar and Shantinagar Corner area. PMC is currently in the process to declare a water cut, but here lakhs of litres of water is wasted. We have complained about the apathy to PMC’s water department, but no action has been taken,” said Vinod Pawar, a local resident.

Wet roads can be dangerous for commuters, especially two-wheelers. Riders can skid and fall here, say residents.

“I commute through this route daily for work purposes. For the last few days, the road is wet and slippery. Yesterday, (on Tuesday) my bike slipped, but luckily, I escaped unhurt,” said Pallawi Mhatre, another resident.

PMC water supply department’s local executive engineer requesting anonymity said, “We are trying to find out the exact leakage spot and we will repair it soon. Due to illegal road digging water pipes are damaged resulting in water leakage.”