Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Weapon licence fraud: Sushil Hagawane in police custody

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jun 10, 2025 06:52 AM IST

According to the police, Hagawane is accused of acquiring an arms licence through forged documents and misleading information

The Kothrud police have taken Sushil Hagawane into custody in connection with a case involving fraudulent procurement of weapon licence. Hagawane was detained on Monday and will be produced before the court on Tuesday for a police custody remand (PCR).

Meanwhile, the Warje police have received court permission to take two other accused—Shashank Hagawane and Nilesh Chavan—into custody. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Meanwhile, the Warje police have received court permission to take two other accused—Shashank Hagawane and Nilesh Chavan—into custody. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the police, Hagawane is accused of acquiring an arms licence through forged documents and misleading information.

Meanwhile, the Warje police have received court permission to take two other accused—Shashank Hagawane and Nilesh Chavan—into custody. They are expected to be detained and arrested following court formalities on Tuesday.

Vaishnavi Hagawane allegedly died by suicide at her in-laws’ house in Pune on May 16. Based on her family’s complaint, police arrested her husband, Shashank Hagawane, 27; father-in-law and expelled Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Rajendra Hagawane, 57; mother-in-law Lata, 54; sister-in-law Karishma, 31; brother-in-law Sushil, 27; and family aide Nilesh Chavan.

News / Cities / Pune / Weapon licence fraud: Sushil Hagawane in police custody
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On