Weapon licence fraud: Sushil Hagawane in police custody

The Kothrud police have taken Sushil Hagawane into custody in connection with a case involving fraudulent procurement of weapon licence. Hagawane was detained on Monday and will be produced before the court on Tuesday for a police custody remand (PCR). Meanwhile, the Warje police have received court permission to take two other accused—Shashank Hagawane and Nilesh Chavan—into custody.

According to the police, Hagawane is accused of acquiring an arms licence through forged documents and misleading information.

Meanwhile, the Warje police have received court permission to take two other accused—Shashank Hagawane and Nilesh Chavan—into custody. They are expected to be detained and arrested following court formalities on Tuesday.

Vaishnavi Hagawane allegedly died by suicide at her in-laws’ house in Pune on May 16. Based on her family’s complaint, police arrested her husband, Shashank Hagawane, 27; father-in-law and expelled Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Rajendra Hagawane, 57; mother-in-law Lata, 54; sister-in-law Karishma, 31; brother-in-law Sushil, 27; and family aide Nilesh Chavan.