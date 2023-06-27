Pune citizens warned against travelling in ghat areas, rain expected to increase in next 48 hours

With the ghat areas around Pune and Mumbai experiencing heavy rainfall and heavy to very heavy rain expected in the ghat areas of Satara, Pune and Nashik from June 27 to 30, weather experts have advised citizens to avoid travelling in these areas in addition to advising the residents of these areas to be careful considering rainfall is expected to increase in the next 48 hours.

Rains lashed various parts of the city including Pashan Sus road on Tuesday. (Kalpesh Nukte/HT PHOTO)

K S Hosalikar, head of climate research and services, India Meteorological Department (IMD), said, “In the last 24 hours, the ghat areas in Pune city received heavy rainfall. The trend is expected to continue for the next 48 hours. During this time, the visibility in the ghat areas will be low while driving. Also, there are chances of waterlogging on roads as well as in low-lying areas. Hence, citizens should follow the impact-based advisory issued by the department.”

According to the IMD and Global Forecast System (GFS), heavy to very heavy rain is expected in all ghat areas of Satara, Pune and Nashik from June 27 to 30. “Citizens should avoid travelling in dangerous ghat areas. Those who have to travel between Pune and Mumbai must take precautions while driving through the ghat areas,” said Vineet Kumar, former scientist, IITM Pune.

Weather experts have also advised residents of hilly areas to be on alert and take necessary precautions to avoid any mishap as there are chances of landslides and waterlogging due to heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, the city received widespread rainfall on Tuesday. According to the IMD, Shivajinagar logged 14mm rainfall, while Lohegaon logged 23.8mm rainfall and Chinchwad reported 23.8mm rainfall. District-wise, Lonavala received the highest rainfall in the last two to three days, recording 89 mm rainfall till Tuesday morning in 24 hours. While the Hadapsar and Lavale areas recorded the lowest rainfall at 2 mm.

The IMD issued an orange alert for heavy rains in Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Nashik, Pune and Satara on Tuesday.

Rainfall deficit continues

The delay in the onset of the monsoon has resulted in a large rainfall deficit in the state.In Pune city (Shivajinagar), rainfall received from June 1-27 is 52.7mm which is 82.8mm less than normal, and the rainfall deficit is 61.1%. The deficit was 81% till June 21 and has reduced to 20% in the last seven days. In the Pune district, the overall rainfall is 69.9 mm so far which is 56% below normal.

Till June 21, the rainfall deficit in the state was 86%. However, after receiving robust rain for the last 48 hours, the deficit has come down to 63% in Maharashtra. The state has recorded actual rainfall of 66 mm as against normal rainfall of 179.70 mm. All four sub-divisions of the state, too, have logged a reduction in rainfall deficit by 10 to 30%.

