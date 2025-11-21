Weekend events you can’t miss in Pune (Nov 21-23)

Appreciation Or Appropriation (Bar lecture) How do cinema and media portray indigenous cultures? Learn to recognise when it’s homage, and when it’s erasure. (Zomato)

Saturday; 5pm–7pm Quench Bar & Eatery, Aundh

How do cinema and media portray indigenous cultures? Learn to recognise when it’s homage, and when it’s erasure. Ethno-archaeologist, Dr Tishyarakshita Nagarkar, takes you through a 45-minute exploratory talk that leads into a Q&A - all over mead/mocktails and pizzas. Salut! ₹599. Register at Urbanaut.com/Pint.

Astronomy, Overnight Camp

Saturday; 5pm–Sunday 9am

Velhe campsite

Witness a starry, starry night first-hand without urban light pollution. Peep into the cosmos through telescopes with Arc Educators. Expect guided sky-watching, night-sky stories, nature, and a day away from the madding crowds. Keep an eye out for creepy crawlies.

₹1,499– ₹1,999pp. Visit arceducators.in to register

Pune Writers’ Group (Community Writing Session)

Saturday; 11:30am–1.30pm

Kitabi Chai, NIBM Road

A focused, friendly writing circle, at which notebooks open, phones go silent, and everyone slips into two hours of pure creative intention. Expect prompts, quiet tables, and warm literary chatter drifting between sips of chai. A perfect midday reset for anyone who secretly misses old-school writing clubs. Free. RSVP via Pune Writers’ Group on Meetup

Stories, Songs & Poetry (Open Mic)

Saturday; 5pm–7pm

The Mic Loft Studio, Koregaon Park

An intimate evening, where writers, singer-songwriters and spoken-word artists put out their best with spontaneous, live storytelling. Thinking of testing your craft? Bring your raw voice, quiet confessions and unique observations.

₹150–300pp. Visit @themicloft to register

Tech Roast: From Cubicle to Comedy (Stand-up comedy)

Sunday; 8pm

Buntara Bhavana / Indie Theatre Space

If you’ve ever sat through a stand-up where the punchline felt like a Jira ticket, this one’s for you. The infamous ex-techies of Socially Inept return to India after roasting their way through the US, Canada and Europe. The comedian-engineers fled soul-sucking tech jobs only to turn all that trauma into the comedy hit, The Tech Roast Show. There are unfair jabs, unhinged truths and AI-fuelled madness with one objective: Brutal, brilliant fun.

From ₹899pp. Book on BookMyShow

Pashan Lake Nature Discovery Walk

Sunday; 7.30am –10.30am

Pashan Lake, Pashan

Join the Ecological Society and naturalist Siddharth Biniwale for a guided morning walk around Pashan Lake. It’s post-monsoon, so the wetlands are lush, birdlife is active, and the air feels fresh. You’ll spot trees, insects and plenty of birds and learn how this urban lake functions as a living ecosystem in the midst of city chaos.

₹150pp. Register at theecologicalsociety.org