Weekend events you can’t miss in Pune (Nov 21-23)
Join various events this weekend: explore indigenous cultures, enjoy stargazing, join a writing circle, experience open mic, and laugh at tech comedy.
Appreciation Or Appropriation (Bar lecture)
Saturday; 5pm–7pm Quench Bar & Eatery, Aundh
How do cinema and media portray indigenous cultures? Learn to recognise when it’s homage, and when it’s erasure. Ethno-archaeologist, Dr Tishyarakshita Nagarkar, takes you through a 45-minute exploratory talk that leads into a Q&A - all over mead/mocktails and pizzas. Salut! ₹599. Register at Urbanaut.com/Pint.
Astronomy, Overnight Camp
Saturday; 5pm–Sunday 9am
Velhe campsite
Witness a starry, starry night first-hand without urban light pollution. Peep into the cosmos through telescopes with Arc Educators. Expect guided sky-watching, night-sky stories, nature, and a day away from the madding crowds. Keep an eye out for creepy crawlies.
₹1,499– ₹1,999pp. Visit arceducators.in to register
Pune Writers’ Group (Community Writing Session)
Saturday; 11:30am–1.30pm
Kitabi Chai, NIBM Road
A focused, friendly writing circle, at which notebooks open, phones go silent, and everyone slips into two hours of pure creative intention. Expect prompts, quiet tables, and warm literary chatter drifting between sips of chai. A perfect midday reset for anyone who secretly misses old-school writing clubs. Free. RSVP via Pune Writers’ Group on Meetup
Stories, Songs & Poetry (Open Mic)
Saturday; 5pm–7pm
The Mic Loft Studio, Koregaon Park
An intimate evening, where writers, singer-songwriters and spoken-word artists put out their best with spontaneous, live storytelling. Thinking of testing your craft? Bring your raw voice, quiet confessions and unique observations.
₹150–300pp. Visit @themicloft to register
Tech Roast: From Cubicle to Comedy (Stand-up comedy)
Sunday; 8pm
Buntara Bhavana / Indie Theatre Space
If you’ve ever sat through a stand-up where the punchline felt like a Jira ticket, this one’s for you. The infamous ex-techies of Socially Inept return to India after roasting their way through the US, Canada and Europe. The comedian-engineers fled soul-sucking tech jobs only to turn all that trauma into the comedy hit, The Tech Roast Show. There are unfair jabs, unhinged truths and AI-fuelled madness with one objective: Brutal, brilliant fun.
From ₹899pp. Book on BookMyShow
Pashan Lake Nature Discovery Walk
Sunday; 7.30am –10.30am
Pashan Lake, Pashan
Join the Ecological Society and naturalist Siddharth Biniwale for a guided morning walk around Pashan Lake. It’s post-monsoon, so the wetlands are lush, birdlife is active, and the air feels fresh. You’ll spot trees, insects and plenty of birds and learn how this urban lake functions as a living ecosystem in the midst of city chaos.
₹150pp. Register at theecologicalsociety.org