pune news

Weekly Covid active cases drops, rise in patients requiring hospitalisation in Pune

The number of Covid patients in Pune needing hospitalisation has gone up slightly compared to the previous two weeks even as weekly active cases reported has dropped.
By Steffy Thevar
UPDATED ON SEP 18, 2021 09:32 PM IST
A beneficiary getting a vaccination jab at Lal Bahadur Shastri Primary school in Pune, on September 3. (HT)

Pune: The number of Covid patients in the city needing hospitalisation has gone up slightly compared to the previous two weeks even as weekly active cases reported has dropped.

The number of Covid-19 positive patients requiring hospitalisation has gone up. In the wake of the upcoming festivities, the number of active Covid cases are likely to go up, adding more pressure on the hospital infrastructure in the city.

As per the health department data, the number of serious Covid patients in the city has gone up slightly despite fall in active cases reported in the city two weeks ago. Between August 25 and September 3, the city reported 2,363 active cases of which 390 patients out of the total active cases required hospitalisation, including oxygenation and ICU care while between September 9 and September 15, the city saw 1,858 active cases of which 421 required hospitalisation, including oxygenation and ICU care. The number of those requiring special medical care has risen by 31 more patients in two weeks.

In the past one week alone of the 1,858 active cases reported in the city, 1,043 were isolated at homes while 391 required without oxygen isolation beds, 277 required oxygenated isolation beds, 47 ICU beds without ventilators and 97 ventilators in Pune city. In the district, a total of 1,022 Covid active patients who account for 25% are hospitalised at isolation beds, 1,022 or 13.6% required oxygen isolation beds, 262 or 3.5% are on ICU beds without ventilators and 260 or 3.5% are those on ventilators.

Dr Sanjay Patil, IMA Hospital Board chairperson said, “As of now, hospitals have opened up for both Covid and non-Covid patients and non-emergency surgeries pending for over two years are going on. As of now, city hospitals do not have the pressure of Covid critical cases as much but looking at the crowd seen on the streets since the past ten days of Ganpati, it is likely that in the coming days this pressure will only rise even more so if people do not take care.”

