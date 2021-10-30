'Welcome back': Pune airport resumes operations after a gap of 14 days

Pune airport resumed flight operations on Saturday, after a gap of 14 days. It was closed from October 16 to October 29 to complete the runway resurfacing work.

The airport authority welcomed the passengers who arrived in the city on Saturday morning. "We are happy to welcome you back at Pune Airport," it said on Twitter.

"Flight Operations resume at #PuneAirport today. The first flight was an Indigo flight from Delhi 6E-2867 which arrived at 08:06 am with 100 passengers on board," Pune Airport further said in a subsequent tweet.

The photos posted on Pune airport's Twitter handle showed officials welcoming the passengers with red roses.

The operations have resumed from 8am to 8pm. The airport will continue to remain shut for night operation till November 30.

At least 56 flights will be operational from Pune airport from Saturday.

With travelling bans relaxed in the majority of states, people have started planning trips and airport reopening is a big relief for them.

“Domestic traffic will go up as people are willing to go outstation. While many people are still not making any international travel plans,” said Ashwin Kardekar, director of My Travelogue Holidays Pvt Ltd.

Right now, only domestic flights are operational from the Pune airport.

Indian Air Force (IAF), which manages the runway operations, had said earlier this month that due to rapidly deteriorating condition of the runway and associated operating surfaces at the Air Force Station, Pune, the runway resurfacing had become urgent. It had closed the airport from October 16.

Partial closure of the runway was done for 12 hours daily during night from October 26, 2020 to October 25, 2021 for the works, in order to cause the least disturbance to civil aviation.