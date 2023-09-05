Student booked in accidental death case

PUNE A student of a well-known college on Senapati Bapat road has been booked for the death of a man in an accident at JW Marriot Chowk on Monday. According to police, on Monday, he along with three of his friends went for a party at a restaurant in Balewadi. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Police suspect the 18-year-old was under the influence of alcohol when he was driving the car and the accident took place.

The accused has been identified as Akshat Tarun Vij, who hails from Delhi and is currently staying in the city for pursuing Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA).

According to police, on Monday, he along with three of his friends went for a party at a restaurant in Balewadi.

While returning, when they were at hotel JW Marriot Chowk, their car collided with a motorcycle rider Sunil Kumar Das. In the accident, Das sustained serious injuries and later died.

Santosh Koli, assistant police inspector at Chatushrungi police station, said, “Das was working as a security guard and he was on his way home after completing his duty at that time he met with an accident.”

Koli said, “The accused might have consumed liquor and hence the sample has been sent for laboratory test. Once we get the test report the case will be clear.”

A case has been registered at Chatushrungi police station under sections of 304(a), 279,427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 184, 119/177,134(a) of the Motor Vehicle Act.

