Wettest July: City breaks 119-year-old rainfall record

The city recorded its wettest July ever, with the Shivajinagar observatory receiving 508.9 mm of rain so far this month, surpassing the previous all-time July record of 508.5 mm set in 1907. The city reached the historic milestone on Wednesday after a month of sustained monsoon activity, making July 2026 the wettest July in Pune’s recorded history.

From August 1 onwards, nearly the entire state is under a green alert, indicating a significant reduction in rainfall activity. (HT)

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicated that rainfall activity over Maharashtra will gradually ease over the coming days. On July 30, an orange alert for moderate rainfall has been issued for parts of Vidarbha, while a yellow alert for light rainfall remains in effect for several districts across Konkan, central Maharashtra, Marathwada and the rest of Vidarbha.

On July 31, only a few districts in Konkan and north Maharashtra will remain under a yellow alert, while most parts of the state will see no significant warning.

From August 1 onwards, nearly the entire state is under a green alert, indicating a significant reduction in rainfall activity.

S.D. Sanap, senior meteorologist, IMD Pune, said that rainfall activity is expected to gradually decrease over the next few days in Pune. He said the city is likely to witness light to moderate rain with generally cloudy skies, while no weather warning has been issued for Pune district from August 1 onwards, indicating an overall improvement in weather conditions.

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