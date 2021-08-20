What’s the buzz in Pune: August 20 to August 26

Papier-mâché Ganesh idolsHandmade Papers presents a sustainable way of celebration and helping rural artisans usher in the Ganesh festival in a sustainable way, by making papier-mâché Ganesh idols that are 100% eco-friendly, sturdy and recyclable. These traditional looking idols consist of 90% handmade paper pulp, 10% shaadu maati and adhesive, and hence, are incredibly lightweight - a nine-inch idol weighs just 500gms. It can be a wonderful home activity, especially for children, to paint-it-yourself and make “Bappa” your own way.To register email @punehandmadepapers When: August 20Where: Pune Handmade Papers, KB Joshi road, Next to Agriculture College Campus, Shivajinagar

Study in the UK: the virtual fairThe British Council, the UK’s international organisation for educational opportunities and cultural relations, is hosting this year’s ‘StudyUKVirtualFair’. A semi-annual event, it is the most comprehensive one- stop source of information for studying in the UK.Seminar schedule: Student visas: 2.30pm to 3pm; Studying and living in the UK and scholarships: 3.15pm to 3.45pmTo register go to https://www.britishcouncil.in/study-uk/events/virtual-fair-2021When: Saturday, August 21; 1:30 pm to 5:30 pmWhere: Online

On August 21 High Spirits will have a wide variety of genres to please all your musical palettes across pop, rock, R&B & Blues by a power-house collective of Pune’s local legends. (HT PHOTO)

Saturday night ‘live’ @ High SpiritsThis Saturday night we have a wide variety of genres to please all your musical palettes across pop, rock, R&B & Blues by a power-house collective of Pune’s local legends - Groove Junktion. Groove Junktion is a Pune- based band comprising the city’s top sessions musicians. When: Saturday, August 21; 7pm onwardsWhere: High Spirits, Koregaon Park

Kavyanjali: poetry competition‘Unvoiced’, the media and entertainment group, has organised a poetry competition for innovative creators/poets. Poetry can be of in Hindi or English.Two winners will be selected in both languages and will be given a “Certificate of Appreciation” and “Certificate of Participation.To register call +91 7700826177 or email admin@unvoicedmedia.inWhen: August 21, 4pmWhere: Online

Learn roboticsThis online workshop on robotics teaches how to build a re-configurable framework for robotic applications. The course covers working on Linux ROS Ecosystem and ROS programming modelling tools building/ designing a ROS-based robot with sensors for obstacle avoidance applications.To register call 9663367198When: August 20, 21; 11am to 2pmWhere: Online

Krishna festival onlineKrishna festival is a celebration of Krishna Janmashtami. It is also the 125th birth anniversary of Srila Prabhupada, founder acharya of ISKCON. Register for free on www.krishnafest.inWhen: Sunday, August 22; 7am Where: Online

Reject your fears: the workshop‘Reject Your Fears and Rescript Your Story’ by Monica Sodhi. Fear weakens our immune system and can cause cardiovascular damage gastrointestinal problems such as ulcers and irritable bowel syndrome and decreased fertility. It can lead to accelerated aging. Let’s understand how we can cope with fear remove it from our life and rescript our own life stories.To register go to https://bit.ly/3laOFhVvWhen: Sunday, August 22; 11am to 12:30pm Where: Online

Know your rights Raina Khatri Tandon, founder Right2rise; Vandana Teji, founder, Unicorn people; Simantini Baruah, lawyer, Gauhati high court; and Chinmoyee Bhuyan, artist and legal Counselor will speak on “What does freedom mean to you?”To register go to https://forms.gle/Hw72FEefHCqshz6LAWhen August 22, 3pm-5pm Where: Online

Comedy 101‘Cafe Comedy’ presents ‘ Comedy’ 101’ - a training on 10 different topics. Understand the structure of comedy and learning the techniques to develop your writing and performance.To register call +91 9512182874 When: August 23, 8pm to 10pmWhere: Online

Coaching skills Whether you are an associate or executive-level employee, coaching effectively and building your employee skills is one of the most powerful competencies you can develop. Adop a coaching mind-set, and learn tips and tricks to enhance your leadership capabilities through effective coaching.To register go to https://bit.ly/3s3SAhJ or call 919739022490When: August 26, 8.30pmWhere: Online

Web series: Sustainable development goalsGerman Academic Exchange Service, also known as DAAD, will host a web series on sustainable development goals, presented by its alumni of German academics from India, Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.To register go to info@daaddelhi.orgWhen: Wednesday, August 25; 5pmWhere: Online