What’s the buzz in Pune: August 6 to August 13, 2021

Get the noodle on how to doodle A four-day online workshop, where you will learn how to doodle human faces, shapes, features, hairstyles, accessories, different body shapes, body postures, hand gestures, and how to doodle a picture or photograph.To register go to https://www.instagram.com/doodlesaurusWhen: August 6-8, 4 pmWhere: Online

Webinar on film directionMirage Film Institute provides students an all-around filmmaking experience necessary to make their own films. The focus is hands-on experience. Learn pre-production, production, post-production, distribution, directing of narrative films, documentary films and ad films.To register call 9940392520When: August 6; 6.30pm to 8pmWhere: Online

Mind and meditation Motivate yourself to be more self-aware and make the best use of your potential skills. Madita Dickhut has been has been leading trainings and workshops in meditation all over the world for many years. Dickhut has studied psychology and is trained in is a certified trainer of NLP. Her goal is to support healing, transformation and spirituality.Cost: ₹3,500 per headTo register call +91 8758337744/ 8758633222 When: August 6-8; 7.30 pmWhere: Online

Online Macramé workshopMacramé is a form of textile produced using knotting (rather than weaving or knitting) techniques. Macramé is a beautiful way to unleash your creativity and engage your brain. Begin with just your hands and some cord!To register call 8080652100When: August 7, 8; 4pm to 6pm Where: Online

Learn the art of sculpture with clay at Urja Art Studio, Wakad. (HT PHOTO)

Eco-friendly Ganesh idols Welcome Ganesh Chaturthi by creating a clay Ganesh idol. Of all the materials, clay is considered closely representing the earth, governed by lord Ganesha. Locally known as shadu matti, it is an eco-friendly and auspicious medium for the idol. Learn the art of sculpture with clay.To register call 097305 57776; open to all age groupsWhen: August 8, 1:30pm to 5:30pmWhere: Urja Art Studio, Wakad

Celebrating TagoreOn the occasion of Rabindranath Tagore’s 80th death anniversary, a special programme called “Shrutimadhur “, a virtual event of music and dance is presented by Swaranjali, New Delhi and the Pracheen Kala Kendra.When: Aug 8; 9pmWhere: Online https://www.youtube.com/c/SwaranjaliDelhi/videos and https://www.facebook.com/officialpkk

Vocal powerThis workshop is designed to improve balance and help you find your natural voice. The workshop will start on a relaxing note involving Tibetan bowls and nature sounds. It will progress into yoga and vocal exercises to boost your confidence and creativity through the power of your voice.To register call 8875789987When: August 8; 7pm-8pm Where: Online

Blood donation driveA blood donation drive is being organised by Jnana Prabhodini, following all the norms of social distancing. To register call Varun 9420656290 or Soham 7410756855When: August 8; 9am to 5pmWhere: Jnana Prabhodhini Prashala, Sadashiv peth

Copperplate calligraphy workshopCopperplate is a form of calligraphy done with a pointed metal calligraphy nib. The style is primarily used in English and American calligraphic traditions. The style originated in the 16th and 17th centuries as a quill-written cursive script often called “roundhand”. The application of the script is, nowadays, wider; for example, titles of movies and book covers. To register go to @avinash_calligraphy or call +91 95525 22019When: August 13, 14, 15; 10am to 1pmWhere: Online