What’s the buzz in Pune: November 12-18

Iapar International Theatre Festival 2021

The Iapar International Theatre Festival will be held from November 12-18”. Some of the performances will take place in person, while many workshops and other activities will take place online.

Contact on +91 7775052719 or iapar.festival@gmail.com for further information.

‘Ways to Deal With Monsters In Your Cupboard’

Co-created and performed by Anushka Vaze (India) and Florian Von Der Thannen (Austria)

‘Constant Acts of Disobeying’

Directed by Aditi Venkateshwaran

Performed by Margot Bareyt, Sayli Kulkarni, Tanvi Hegde, Divesh Idnani, Nikhil Ravi Parmar

When: Friday November 12, 7pm

Where: The Box, Karve road, Erandwane

To PahaTo Aahe

Written by Mrinalinee Vanarase; Directed by Vidyanidhee Vanarase; Performed by Ashish Vaze

When: Saturday November13, 7 pm

Where: The Box, Karve road, Erandwane

Darwin

Written by Mrinalinee Vanarasep; Directed and performed by Vidyanidhee Vanarase

When: Sunday, November 14, 5pm to 7pm

Where: The Box, Karve road, Erandwane

Online master classes

1. Artivism: Theatre for Social Engagement: By Jerry Adesewo (Nigeria)

Saturday, November 13; 4:00-5:30pm

2. Riyaz of an Actor: By Geetanjali Kulkarni (India)

Sunday, November 14; 4:00-5:30 pm

3. Rangasangeet: by Sanjay Upadhyay

Monday, November 15; 4:00-5:30pm

4. Dreaming the Future- Theatre and Cultural Heritage: by Fabio Toledi (Italy)

Monday, November 15; 6pm

5. Building a Character: by Bhagirathi Bai Kadam

Tuesday, November 16, 4pm

6. The Organic Body: by Nichola Pianzola (Italy)

Tuesday, November 16, 6pm

7. Expressing Yourself: An Actor’s Toolkit: by Jyoti Subhash

Wednesday, November 17, 4pm

Nomadic culture reflected in the skills of the Actor: By S Sarantuya (Mongolia)

Wednesday, November 17; 6pm

9. Life in Theatre: A Journey: By Dr Neelam Man Singh

Thursday, November 18 4pm

10. Verbatim Theatre: By Selina Busby (UK)

Thursday, November 18; 6pm

Big Gigs, featuring Tarqeeb

Multiple mediums define digital artist and music producer Tarqeeb’s philosophy. Dedicated to building and showcasing an internationally relevant Indian sound, minus the clichés, he’s using tightly-tailored DJ sets —and, from deep meditative dubstep/jungle to Indian electronica.

When: Friday, November 12; 8pm onwards

Where: High Spirits, Koregaon Park

Children’s workshop

A workshop for children followed by a visit to see “Anandi Sansar”, a collection of copper-brass utensils.

Registration fee Rs500 per student.

For more information call 9922913457

When: Saturday, November 13, 11am

Where: Tambat Ali

Saturday Night ‘live’: Sushant Diivgikar + Top Storey

Queer Superstar, aka Sushant Divgikar, along with brilliant musicians from different parts of the country take over the stage churning our most beloved bangers and absolute favourite classics.

When: Saturday, November 13, 8pm onwards

Where: High Spirits, Korgaon Park

Art talks: Nachiket Prakash

Nachiket Prakash unravels his photographic process from image selection to upcycling of visuals. Join us to explore visuals and ideas of juxtaposition through the lens of the artist.

When: Saturday, November 13, 3pm

Where: VHC, Koregaon Park.

Tribute to John Lennon + The Beatles

Tribute nights are back, paying homage to all-time favourites, The Beatles & John Lennon. A genre of music that combines a particular guitar-driven rock sound with a particular era of time, this time by Vineet Alurkar & the Bavdhan Booze Band

When: Sunday, November 14, 8pm onwards

Where: High Spirits, Koregaon Park

Heritage Walks

Join the Pune Heritage Walk to explore the old city and its by-lanes on foot. Hear intriguing stories of the rise and fall of the Peshwas, walk through the old city and visit temples, wadas and bazaars, admire the different architectural styles and learn about the traditional art and craft forms that have been part of the city’s history and many more such interesting anecdotes about our Cost: ₹600 per person

To register call 9405591758

When: Sunday, November 14; 9am

Where: Shaniwarwada (Dilli Darwaja)

Contemporary signatures

A group show featuring over 50 artists, touted as one of the biggest shows to be held in Pune with over 100 works of art. The show is being brought to you by thecurators.art – a contemporary online gallery

When: November 19-24

Where: Monalisa Kalagram, Koregaon Park