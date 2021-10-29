What’s the buzz in Pune: October 29-November 4

High big gigs featuring Nate08

Nate08, with a talent of playing with tempo and rhythm, is the solo project of bass player, musician and producer Nathan Thomas; and an exploration of his love for electronic music.

When: Friday, October 29; 8:30pm onwards

Where: High Spirits, Koregaon Park

I Connect

Connect with digital creators and influencers in an offline session! Join the starry evening and get to know about ‘Behind the Scene’ stories of building a personal brand in a short span of time. Influencers will share their digital journey.

For details call 8962429492

When: October 29, 5pm-6:30pm

Where: Universal BBQ, Hinjewadi

The Happyness Factory

Founded by Yogesh Karikurve (aka Indieyogi), to promote the culture of finding happiness and connections through dance, arts and yoga, since its inception in 2019, THF has done several workshops domestically: It engages in creative workshops, building a community of like-minded people and connecting with nature.

For more information call 9820810034

When: October 30; 3pm to 6pm

Where: The Elephant and Co, Kalyaninagar

Songs of Nature

Experience a unique journey of art and passion. Witness five global languages blending with dance along with Kathak artistes coming together to reveal the intricate relation of Melodies, Emotions & Mother Nature, through different poems!

Concept: Aishwarya Charudatta Sane & Sharvari Ajit Bhide, founders of The Cultural Mosaic; performances by Aishwarya Sane, Sharvari Bhide, Moushami Jaju, Darshana Muley, Shivani Karmarkar & Krupa Tendulkar.

For information go to https://www.ticketkhidakee.com/songsofnature

When: Saturday, October 30; 9am,

Where: Online

Halloween thriller with DJ Sukhi

We know Halloween brings in all the excitement thrill and a bit of spookiness and so we plan to let our skeletons out too and party with you till our bones drop!!

Call on 8956033282/8956033283 for information & reservations!

When: October 30; 7pm onwards

Where: Hangout 001, City Point Towers, 250/C Boat Club road, Bund Garden

Swarparva:an evening of Indian classical music

City-based Taalanubhuti Foundation in association with Parimal and Pramod Chaudhari Foundation is organising a musical programme titled “Swarparva”. The programme will begin with Ganesh Vandana by Bharatnatyam dancer Shruti Velankar Modgi. Subsequently, Ankita Joshi, a disciple of Pandit Jasraj will perform. Abhishik Shinkar will accompany her on harmonium and Ramkrishna Karmbelkar on tabla. Acclaimed Sarod artist Abhishek Borakar, disciple of Pandit Shekhar Borkar the performa. Charudatta Phadke will accompany him on tabla. The programme will end with a performance by Sawani Shende, a veteran vocalist from the Gwalior Gharana. Rohit Mujumdar, a disciple Pt Suresh Talwalkar will accompany her on table and Abhinay Ravande on harmonium.

When: Sunday, October 31; 4.30 pm

Da High Cookout featuring Kreon and Kayoti

A cookout this Sunday with Kreon & Kayoti. Kayoti is an independent music producer who resides at Pune. Kayoti’s style of music expands and ranges from experimental, hip hop, to house grooves. Kreon is a producer/sound engineer based in New Delhi. EP “Corners” his first release had features from collaborators like Chezin, Sahirah Oshidar, and Tima Dee.

When: October 31; 1:30pm onwards

Where: High Spirits, Koregaon Park

Night of Spooks at One8 Commune

Head over to the One8 Commune, Pune’s newest spot, for a night with ghouls and ghosts, with the Progressive Brothers on deck duties and trendy “Squid Game”-inspired décor.

When: October 31, Sunday; 8 pm onwards

Where: One8 Commune, Raja Bahadur Mills

Get your spook on

Enjoy carnival style stalls and fun, interactive games. :et your creativity side shine as you create art that screams Halloween!

When: October 31; 11am to 2pm and 4pm to 6pm

Where: Swakaya, Boat Club road

Diwali shopping festival

This expo brings you the shopping experience for Diwali, powered by the All India Women Entrepreneurs Association, the Fashionista Factory Events and the Pune Entrepreneurs Association.

For details call 9545164400 -

When: October 29-31; 11am–9pm

Where: Next to Kedari petrol pump, Wanowrie

Design library

The magic of fashion is that it allows you to change your persona and exude chic. Design Library brings you trending fashion labels from across India; jewellery, footwear, accessories. All Covid protocols followed.

When: Sunday, October 31 10am

Where: Conrad Pune, 7 Mangaldas road

Howl-O-Ween: dog party

Hyatt Pune, Kalyani nagar invites you for an evening of trick-&-treat with your costume-clad canine this Halloween. Spend a paw-some time with your furry babies and partake in fun activities, games, training sessions and a very special Howl-O-Ween fashion parade. Event in association with: Barks and Bubbles and Le Marche Digital.Stand a chance to win pet staycations at #HyattPune.To pre-register for the event call 9765551655/ 9209809588

When: October 31; 3:30pm - 6:30pm

Venue: Fishbowl Terrace at the Hyatt Pune, Kalyani nagar

Halloween weekend

Get ready for a spooky crazy Halloween. All gigs are limited capacity events. Make sure you have prior reservations.

When: Friday, October 29; Sixth Ocean and Ardo

When: Saturday, October 30; MadStarBase and Karonik

When: Sunday, October 31; Spindoctor, Yung Maddy and DJ Chandan; 4pm onwards

Where: Penthouse, Oynx Mall