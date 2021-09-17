What’s the buzz in Pune: September 17- September 23

Visual art

Give your child an edge by enrolling them in an online art class to unlock your child’s creative potential. Register for a free demo class for insight into what these classes are like and why your child should sign up.

To register go to: https://brainart.co/online-trial-art-class/ or call 9972944894

When: Friday, September 17; 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm

Where: Online

Saturday Night Live at High Spirits

Groove Junktion is the band in attendance this week at High’s SNL event.

For bookings call 9890845878. All safety precautions adhered to

When: Saturday, September 18; 7pm onwards

Where: High Spirits, Koregaon Park

Learn to wrap presents faster than the traditional method with Japanese gift wrapping techniques (HT PHOTO)

Wrap it up!

Learn to wrap presents faster than the traditional method with Japanese gift wrapping techniques. Learn different types of bow making as well. Registrations are based on a first-come first-served basis

To register call +91-9818442805 or +91-8766226974

When: Friday, September 17 and Saturday, September 18; 2:30 pm-5pm

Where: Online

The Antarnaad Kala Academy has organised an online musical workshop for music enthusiasts. The workshop will be presented by playback singer Mahalakshmi Iyer. (HT PHOTO)

Music workshop

The Antarnaad Kala Academy has organised an online musical workshop for music enthusiasts. The workshop will be presented by playback singer Mahalakshmi Iyer. The workshop will include voice culture, voice modulation, and how to choose a career in music.

Fees: Rs99

To register go to http://antarnaadacademy.com/workshop or call +91 8530636655

When: Saturday, September 18; 4pm to 7pm

Where: Online

Right Here Write Now

Curious about how to put together fiction and non-fiction stories from the ground up? How to build a rock-solid foundation on which your story will stand and grow? How to build characters that readers and audiences will never forget? How to create moments of love and breakthroughs? It’s India’s most popular creative writing event.

To register please email: story@talltales.in

When: September 18, 19; 10am to 2pm

Where: Online

Singing a story

What does it take to tell a story? Why not sing the story?

The workshop will explore a simple way to look at the tone of folk singing, and derive energy from our collective memories to create simple stories in a way that can be sung in both English and our local languages. There will be simple voice-based exercises, improv story creation and participants will have a story song by the end of the workshop.

To register call 8971492903.

When: Saturday, September 18;11am-1pm

Where: Online

Virtual story telling

Who doesn’t love a good story? We may not remember the facts or names but it’s the stories that stay with us forever! A story telling session with Dr Pavithra Priyadarshoni. After the story telling session we will also be playing some fun interactive games

Fees: Rs1,500 per head (includes story telling session + interactive games)

To register email oninfo@heartandsoulevents.in

When: Sunday, September 19; 6:00pm to 8:30pm

Where: Online

Content writing

In this workshop, you’ll learn the basics combined with techniques of content writing to give you an overview of different types of content writing. This is a beginner-friendly workshop for participants who wants to learn the basics and techniques of content writing.

To register call 080-954 77 222 / 09606858851

When: Sunday, September 19, 10am to 1pm

Where: Online