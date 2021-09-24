What’s the buzz in Pune: September 24-30

LIFFI 2021

The 6th Lonavala International Film Festival India (LIFFI) 2021 will be held online on September 24-26; October 1-3; and October 8-10, from 6pm each of the days.

Viewers can watch films and participate in panel via an app.

For details and registrations go to www.liffi.in

When: September 24-26

Where: Online

Devnagiri calligraphy

Learn the art of traditional Indian calligraphy with Avdhut Vidhare. He will teach basics of this traditional art form using a broad-edged pen and introduce you to the Indian lettering style - Devnagiri.

When: September 24-26; 8pm to 11pm

Where: Online

Eco-weekend – the exhibition

Girija Oak-Godbole and Opash Socio-Commercials present this exhibition of businesses dealing in eco-friendly products and services. With participation from brands like ReCharka, Earthpoorna, Leafage Studio, Ordnyanic , and Eco Serve, this exhibition aims to bring all eco-friendly and sustainable brands under one roof. The event is organized at Aayaam- House of Aadya. To register and for more details go to aayaam.in/

When: September 25, 26; 11am-7 pm

Where: House Of Aadyaa, 1206, A-32, Shirole Road, Shivajinagar

Vegetable gardening

Do you know about 60% of the food you consume can be grown at home? And what’s a better time than now to start growing? Thus KhetiBuddy brings to you an online vegetable gardening workshop that will guide you to grow clean and safe green veggies right at home. Dr Ashvini Motaphale, a crop consultant will be answering questions.

To register go to ws@khetibuddy.com

Fees: Rs299 per person

When: Saturday, September 25; 11am- 12:30pm

Where: Online

In memory of Guru Dutt: A man ahead of his time

Rashmi Sabale presents this interactive session, with visuals and film clippings of Guru Dutt. She will throw light on his relationships with various film makers Urdu poets and composers of his times. His way of looking at Indian society and its reflection on his movies like “Chaudhvi Ka Chand”, “Mr & Mrs 55” and “Pyasa Kagaz Ke Phool”. amongst others. Rashmi has worked with All India Radio Varanasi as lead announcer and a news reader. She is an artiste who is also passionate about poems.

When: Saturday, September 25; 5:30pm to 7pm

Where: Raah - Literacy & Cultural Centre, office no 730, 7th & 8th floor, Marvel Vista, Lullanagar

Camping on Pavana lakeside

Enjoy nature in a group size of 30 at this campsite, and visit Lohagad fort Tikona fort, Tung fort and Visapur fort.

To register call 9561965967

When: Saturday, September 25, 4pm to Sunday, September 26, 12:30 pm

Where: Pavana lake

Ramayana: Connecting the dots

The Ramayana tells us of a way of life. Lavanya Prasad tries to bring to you the awe that she felt when she happened to connect the dots in the epic through the stories of the Ramayana, some known, and some rarely known, that helped her see the bigger picture. In this session explore the stories of boons and curses, through the beasts that came in just when needed to make things happen for Rama. To register email contact@artkhoj.com or call +91 89714 92903

When: Saturday, September 25; 8pm to 9pm

Where: Online

Da High Cookout

Stuvi and Midland Sparks performing at this Sunday favourite, Da High Cookout, where your Sunday brunch meets some funky grooves.

When: Sunday, September 26; 1.30pm onwards

Where: High Spirits, Koregaon Park