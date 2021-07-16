Wife arrested for killing husband

The Khadak police have arrested a wife for allegedly murdering her husband and later hanging him onto the roof ceiling. The crime came to light after their daughter confided about the gruesome murder and hanging to the relatives at the time of cremation. According to the police, the murder took place at their residence on July 12 at around 11 am when Deepak Dalvir Sonar (36) was strangulated to death after being bashed on the head with a bat by his wife identified as Radhika.

Police inspector Sheehari Bahirat said that Radhika and deceased, who was security guard, quarrelled over a number of issues as he was a drunkard.

He doubted her character which left her enraged. On the night of the murder, he came home drunk and picked up a quarrel after which she got angry and hit him on head with a bat leading to his death. A case of murder has been registered, he said.

The FIR states that she left her house for next two days and travelled outside. Their daughter confided to the relatives about the incident after which they approached the Khadak police and an FIR was lodged leading to her arrest.