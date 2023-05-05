Wells in the Pune district, a major threat to wildlife

Uncovered wells are a severe hazard to wildlife, particularly leopards in Maharashtra, which has the third-largest leopard population in India. The Wildlife SOS, an organisation that works with the Maharashtra Forest Department to rescue and rehabilitate leopards, has created the ‘Open Wells Conservation Project,’ which has identified at least 40 open wells in the Pune district that pose a significant threat to wildlife. Even though leopards are highly adapted to human settlement, open wells are one of the greatest hazards that this animal faces. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The Indian Leopard has even made its home within urban settings as a result of rising urbanisation. However, this has increased the likelihood of human-leopard conflict in human communities throughout time. Even though leopards are highly adapted to human settlement, open wells are one of the greatest hazards that this animal faces.

In the previous three to four years, the organisation has recovered around 40 leopards that have fallen into wells. Given this serious threat, the organisation, in collaboration with the forest department, has developed the Open Wells Conservation Project. Phase one is intended to encompass 40 wells across the states.

To present, 10 open wells in Pune districts have been covered, including areas like Junnar, Pimpalgaon Siddhanath, Pimpalwandi Bangalawasti, Pune, and Kabadwadi, where leopards are spotted frequently.

After completing phase one of the project successfully, the organisation intends to cover more wells in Maharashtra.

Speaking about the project Mahendra Dhore, Project Manager, of Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre, Junnar said, “Our team discovered that because the majority of the wells continue to be an essential supply of water for the communities, sealing them is not an option. Additionally, not all wells presented an equal risk to wildlife; the risk varied depending on the well’s location and the local flora.”

The team, however, faces on-ground challenges as most of these wells are located on private properties.

“Since the majority of these wells are located on private property, the Wildlife SOS field team has been collaborating closely with landowners to comprehend their requirements, develop a rapport of trust, and spread awareness on the necessity of protecting wildlife from open wells,” he added.